New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday said there was a blast near a PVR in Prashant Vihar area.

"We received a call regarding blast in Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following rest of the details," he said. PTI BM Further details awaited. PTI BM NB NB