Blast triggers fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara; rescue ops on

Vadodara, Nov 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara following a blast on Monday, an official said.

A police official said they have not received any report of serious injuries or fatalities so far.

"Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually," said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel.

The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away.

Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast.

Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no death has been reported though a few people sustained minor injuries and taken to a hospital. PTI Cor KA PD VT NSK