Blaze at 'chemical facility' in Salt Lake Sector 5, 12 fire tenders deployed

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) A massive fire broke out on Friday at a premises in Salt Lake's Sector 5 area, suspected to be either a chemical factory or a godown storing chemical substances, prompting the deployment of 12 fire engines, officials said.

Towering flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from several kilometres away, triggering panic in the tech and commercial hub located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

"We have deployed 12 fire tenders. The fire is intense, but we are trying to bring it under control. The exact nature of the establishment — whether it's a factory or a godown — is being verified," officials said.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot.

"As far as our knowledge, no one is trapped inside," he told reporters.

The fire, which was first reported around 2.30 PM, soon engulfed a large portion of the premises.

Firefighters faced difficulty in approaching the source of the blaze due to the presence of what are believed to be highly flammable chemicals.

While there have been no reports of casualties so far, nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police and disaster management personnel have also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The blaze comes just days after a devastating hotel fire in the city claimed 14 lives, raising serious questions about fire safety compliance in commercial establishments. PTI PNT MNB