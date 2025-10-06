Blaze at chemical godown in Thane; fire officer injured

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a godown storing chemicals along the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

While no casualty was reported in the blaze which erupted around 9.45 pm on Sunday, a fire officer was injured after falling into a drain during the firefighting operation, they said.

Thick smoke from the burning chemicals triggered panic in the surrounding industrial area.

Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The fire originated in the chemical storage unit located near Savad Naka in Lonad village of Bhiwandi town along the highway, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

Several fire engines and private water tankers were pressed into service, he said.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze so far. However, fire officer Nitin Lad sustained injuries after slipping and falling into a drain while wearing a fire suit during the operation and was immediately provided medical assistance, the official said.

Four fire engines -- two from Kalyan and one each from Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar -- were rushed to the spot. Several fire personnel were at the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be determined, he added. PTI COR GK