Blaze at cloth shop in south Mumbai; no one hurt

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth shop in south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No casualties were reported.

This was the second fire incident of the day in the metropolis. Earlier, a major blaze erupted at a corporate park in Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The fire at the cloth shop, located on Chakala Street at Memonwada, erupted at 10.51 am, the officials said.

"No injuries were reported to anyone in the fire," a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to clothes and other things in the shop.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK GK