Blaze at firecracker shop in Mumbai's Malad area doused after more than 3 hours; no one hurt

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Malad in north Mumbai on Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze at the shop situated in a chawl on Undrai Road near Malad police station started around 7pm, following which four fire engines were deployed to put it out, the official said.

"The fire was doused at 10:30pm and cooling operations are underway at the site. No one was hurt in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added. PTI KK BNM