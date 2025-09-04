Blaze at firecracker shop in Mumbai's Malad area; no one hurt, dousing ops underway

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Malad in north Mumbai on Thursday, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.

The shop is situated in a chawl on Undrai Road near Malad police station and the blaze started around 7pm, following which four fire engines were deployed for dousing operations, they said.

"There is no report of injuries as yet. The fire is confined to the shop and operations to douse it are underway," he added.