Blaze at garment shop in Karol Bagh, 3 fire personnel injured during operation

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Three firefighters were injured during an operation as a blaze broke out at a garment shop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to the fire department, they received information abut the blaze around 8.20 pm on Wednesday and 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire in the garments shop was doused around 2.55 am on Thursday, they said.

Three firemen got minor injuries during the operation and they were given first aid, the officials said, adding the cause of the fire is not immediately known. PTI NIT TIR TIR