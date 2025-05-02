Blaze at hologram-making unit in Salt Lake Sector 5, no injuries

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hologram-making unit adjacent to the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Salt Lake’s Sector V on Friday afternoon.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of a building around 2:30 pm, a fire official said.

"Ten fire tenders are at work, and the blaze has been contained. The cause will be known later, but presence of chemicals inside the rooms fanned the blaze," he said.

"As far as we know, no one is trapped inside the fire-hit building," West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose told reporters.

Assistant director of the ayurveda institute Dr Tushar Kanti Mondal said 20 patients of their hospital were taken to a safe shelter inside the campus.

Earlier in the day, towering flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from several kilometres away, triggering panic in the tech and commercial hub located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Firefighters faced difficulty in approaching the source of the blaze due to the presence of what are believed to be highly flammable chemicals.

The blaze comes just days after a devastating hotel fire in the city claimed 14 lives, raising serious questions about fire safety compliance in commercial establishments. PTI PNT SUS MNB