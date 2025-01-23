Blaze at labour camp in Pune, no one hurt: Rs 5 lakh cash, gold ornaments gutted

Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) A fire at a labour camp in Pune's Sangvi area on Thursday gutted Rs 5 lakh cash, kept for paying wages to workers, and some gold ornaments, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze started in some shanties in the camp at 11am, the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department official said.

"The fire gutted five shanties. It also destroyed Rs 5 lakh cash kept with the supervisor to pay wages tomorrow as well as gold ornaments kept in one of the shanties. Prima facie, it looks like a short circuit started the blaze," he said. PTI SPK BNM