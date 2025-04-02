Blaze causes gas cylinder blast in flat in Palghar district; fireman, cop injured

Palghar, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a flat in a residential building in Palghar district and triggered an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder, causing injuries to a firefighter and a policeman during the operation to douse flames on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident took place in Ramdas Nagar in Vasai town and flames were put out at around 8.30 pm, said the Fire Brigade officials.

As firefighters and policemen stepped inside the flat to put out the blaze, a gas cylinder exploded. Due to the blast, two persons -- a firefighter and a policeman -- slipped and received minor injuries, they added.

The cause of the fire was being probed, the officials added. PTI COR RSY