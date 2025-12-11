Blaze erupts at chemical factory in Bengal's Howrah

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Domjur area in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday, police said.

Three fire tenders have been deployed to bring the blaze under control, an officer said.

Thick black smoke has spread across Motijheel locality, where the factory is located, triggering panic among residents.

"Nobody has been injured in the blaze. We suspect the fire may have been sparked in furnace oil stored outside the factory premises," the officer added.