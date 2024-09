New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in the Bakawala area of west Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The official said there were no reports of any injuries.

"We received a call about the fire at 6:55 am. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and attempts to douse the flames are underway," he said.