Blaze erupts at detergent making factory near Rajkot city; fireman hurt while dousing flames

Rajkot: A fireman was injured while controlling a huge blaze that engulfed a detergent and soap manufacturing plant near Rajkot city in Gujarat on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze, whose cause was not yet known, broke out at the three-storey factory in the Divelia area in the afternoon, and was brought under control after nearly four hours of effort, in-charge chief fire officer of Rajkot, Amit Dave, said.

Chemicals stored in barrels at the JK Cottage factory exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly, he said.

The factory was engaged in the manufacture of detergent, washing powder and soaps. Castor and pine oil used to make detergent and soaps were stored in barrels and they exploded due to the fire, said the officer.

"A fireman was left with a fractured leg during the firefighting operation," Dave said.

As many as eight fire tenders and 60 personnel were involved in dousing the flames, he said, adding a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.