Blaze erupts in East Kolkata slum

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum at Topsia area in east Kolkata on Friday, engulfing several shanties, an official said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze that erupted around 12.50 pm under control, he said.

There were no reported injuries till information last received.

Firefighters were facing a stiff challenge to stop the flames from spreading on account of the dwellings being tightly knit and allegedly housing inflammable articles, police said.

Locals were seen assisting the fire brigade personnel in their effort to douse the flames, even as a section of the affected residents entered into a verbal spat with the police.

A police officer said that people were also being evacuated from an adjacent high-rise building, given the threatening nature of the fire. PTI AMR RBT