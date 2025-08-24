Blaze erupts in Mumbai high-rise; fire-fighting operations on

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"A blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm," a BMC official said, adding that the flames spread to a 600 sq. ft. area on the 12th floor.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.

Eight fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations, the official added.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. PTI KK NSK