Blaze erupts in Mumbai residential building; firefighter, man suffer minor injuries

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s western suburb of Malad West on Wednesday, injuring a resident and a firefighter, who was involved in the operation to douse it, officials said.

The fire brigade received a call at 5.06 am about a blaze at the seven-storey Bhumi Classic near Inorbit Mall on the Link Road, a civic official said.

The fire had spread to multiple closed flats on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, he said.

Multiple fire engines were sent to the spot, and the fire was put out after about two hours, the official said.

One Shubham Agotaria, 24, suffered an injury on his left hand. He was treated at Lifeline Hospital in the area before being discharged, the official said.

A senior station officer was taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari (East), after he suffered a minor injury during the firefighting operation.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

There was another fire in a residential building in the Gorai area in Borivali East around noon, the official said.

“There has been no report of any injury to anyone,” he said, adding that firefighting was underway at the spot. PTI KK NR