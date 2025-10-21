National

Fire in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, 40 fire tenders rushed

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in two adjacent buildings in north-west Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush 40 fire tenders to the site, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding fire breaking out in two godowns, spanning about 1000 square metres, was received at 1.25 am, he said, adding that the fire-fighting operation is going on.

"The godowns have a basement, ground floor and first floor. We rushed 40 fire tenders to the spot. The godowns had automobile repairing tools stored," the official said.

