Blaze in electric meter box of Thane building; none hurt

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electric meter box on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in Charai area of Thane on Monday night, though no injuries were reported, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at the JK Apartments located on Edalji Road.

"The blaze was confined to the electric cable of the meter box on the ground floor. No one was injured in the incident reported at 9:05 PM," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire brigade and disaster management teams extinguished the fire by around 9.25 pm. PTI COR NSK