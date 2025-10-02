Blaze in Gurugram's Binola Industrial Area guts goods worth lakhs of rupees, no injuries

Gurugram, Oct 2 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a shoes and garments warehouse in the Binola Industrial Area here on Thursday morning, gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees, a fire official said.

More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after more than eight hours of effort. No one was injured in the fire, the official added.

According to the official, the blaze started at around 8:40 am and quickly escalated. After receiving information at the control room, fire engines were dispatched from the Manesar fire station, led by Fire Officer Lalit Kumar.

Due to the severity of the blaze, fire engines were also called in from nearby fire stations, including Gurugram, Manesar and Pataudi. The warehouse contained thousands of metric tonnes of clothes and shoes, which caused the fire to spread rapidly, the official said.

"The cause of the fire may have been a short circuit or electrical fault, but it is being investigated," said Narender Kumar, a senior fire officer.

Nearby factories were alerted and traffic was diverted due to the fire, he added. PTI COR PRK RC