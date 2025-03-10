Blaze in house as firecrackers burst to celebrate India's Champions Trophy win

Nashik: A flat caught fire after some persons burst firecrackers on a road near the house in Maharashtra's Nashik city to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final, officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday in College Road area here, they said.

Some persons burst firecrackers on the road, due to which the house caught fire, a fire brigade official said.

After being alerted, fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot. It took them around 30 minutes to douse the fire, the official said.

As the fire brigade personnel were busy in dousing the blaze, some youth, who had gathered to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory, climbed up the fire tender vehicle and started dancing on it, the official said.

Nearly 4,000 persons had gathered for the celebration, which posed obstacles in the fire-fighting operation, he said.

Later, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.