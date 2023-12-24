Blaze in Karawal Nagar godown, 12 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in a car-mat and seat-cover godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on sunday.

"A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

He said the police in the area were informed and they were carrying out an investigation to know the cause of the fire.

"We came to know that it was a godown of car-mats and seat-covers. The godown is approximately 500 square yards building which comprises ground plus first floor," said the official.

A police official said the cooling off process is under progress.

"We have started an investigation that what caused the fire. If anyone is found guilty, police will take action," said a senior police officer. PTI BM TIR TIR