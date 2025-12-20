Blend of modernity, spirituality is major strength of India’s culture: Prez Murmu

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the country's spiritual heritage offers solutions to the world’s psychological, moral, and environmental problems.

Addressing a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, she stated that the blend of modernity and spirituality is a major strength of India’s culture.

"The feeling of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' -- the philosophy of treating the entire world as one family -- is the biggest need of the hour for world peace today," she said.

Murmu is here for her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the presidential retreats.