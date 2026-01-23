'Blessed are you, Rahul ji, and blessed is your sharp intellect': Shivraj on 'VB GRAM G' remark

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his absence during the debate and passage of the VB-GRAM G Bill in the Lower House.

Chouhan's attack on Rahul Gandhi came after the Congress leader, while addressing a Workers' Convention here on the now-repealed Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said he was unable to remember the name of the new law, wondering if it was "VB GRAM G", and asked the audience what it was.

In a post on X, the minister shared a video clip of the Congress leader from the Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress. In the video clip, Gandhi is seen asking for the name of the "new law" that replaces the MGNREGA.

"Rahul ji is very knowledgeable. There were hours of debate on the VB-G RAM G [Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)] Bill in both Houses. The government and opposition both engaged in a serious debate on every aspect," he said.

"The country was watching, listening. But at that time, the leader of the opposition was busy on a foreign tour," he said.

"Now, the Congress is putting on a drama of struggle over the Act, even though the leader of the opposition himself doesn't yet know even the name of the Bill," he said.

"I hear that yesterday, Rahul ji even became a labourer for a day; someone else was tying the gamchha on him, and Kharge ji was explaining how to even pick up the plough..." he said.

Chouhan added, "Blessed are you, Rahul ji, and blessed is your 'sharp intellect'! With the support of this very wondrous wisdom of yours, the ultimate welfare of the Congress is assured." The BJP on Friday slammed Gandhi for calling the VB-G RAM G Act as "VB GRAM G", alleging this reflects the Congress' "hatred, contempt and disregard" for Lord Ram and its commitment to the Tamil Nadu government's vow to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention on Thursday, Gandhi claimed that the Modi government's objectives in repealing MGNREGA are the same as they were in bringing the "three black farm laws", and urged workers to take a cue from farmers and stand united to demand the rollback of the VB-G RAM G Act.

The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

The government has meanwhile claimed that the new Act will further strengthen the rural employment guarantee. PTI AO KSS KSS