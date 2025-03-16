Blessed to have learnt life's values from RSS: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he feels blessed to have learnt life's values from a "sacred" organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, lauding it for working since 1925 to inspire people to dedicate themselves to the country.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman released on Sunday, Modi said the RSS gave him the purpose of his life, noting that its different affiliates are involved in numerous fields and with every section of society.

A former RSS 'pracharak' himself before moving over to the BJP, Modi said he was drawn to the Hindutva organisation at a young age as he was touched deeply by patriotic songs sung at its 'shakha' near his home in Gujarat.

Whatever one does, one should work for the country, he said, speaking of the RSS' philosophy. "I have not heard if there is any voluntary organisation as big as the RSS." The RSS teaches that the country is supreme and serving people is like serving God, he said. "I feel blessed to have got values from such a sacred organisation," he said.

The Hindutva organisation has devoted itself to its cause with the dedication of a seeker while keeping away from attention in its 100 years of journey, he said.

It inspires people to work for the society, he said, citing extensive work of organisations like Seva Bharti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Another RSS affiliate Vidya Bharti runs nearly 25,000 schools and crores of students have received education at an affordable cost, he said.

The prime minister said while leftist unions ask workers to unite so that they can then deal with others, the RSS-inspired labour union asks its workers to unite the world.

During his over three-hour interaction, Modi also mentioned Ramakrishna Mission, its founder Swami Vivekananda and its monk Swami Atmasthananda as among those who shaped his spiritual values. PTI KR KVK KVK