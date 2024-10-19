Blessings of 'Nari Shakti' inspire me to keep working for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that blessings from women inspire him to keep working to build a developed India, after a BJP leader shared a story of a tribal woman who insisted on giving Rs 100 to convey her gratitude to Modi.

Advertisment

Sharing pictures, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said on X that he met the tribal woman during the party's membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

"This Adivasi lady insisted on giving me Rs 100 to 'convey thanks' to PM Narendra Modi. She brushed aside my demurrals & explanations that it wasn't necessary, & simply would not take no for an answer until I finally relented.

"This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha & Bharat is experiencing," he said in his post.

Advertisment

Modi responded, "Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat."