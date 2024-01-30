Blind Persons Association demands govt jobs, holds protests outside secretariat in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh branch of Blind Persons Association on Tuesday blocked the Shimla-Sanjauli road near the state secretariat at Chotta Shimla, demanding employment for the visually impaired.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement on the road for a few hours.

The Blind Persons Association has been demanding employment in government jobs for blind persons and restoration of the old rules of backlog recruitment.

Protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over their demands. Demonstrations continued despite police attempts to remove them.

Lucky, a protester from Rohru, told PTI that they “only get assurances but nothing has been done so far”.

Association members said the struggle to provide employment to persons with disabilities will intensify in the coming days if the government fails to fulfil their demands. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY