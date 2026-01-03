Blind professor donates Rs 1 lakh to Red Cross Society in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, Jan 3(PTI) A 75-year-old retired professor from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government College, Hamirpur, has made a donation of Rs 1 lakh to the district Red Cross Society for the underprivileged.

Professor Dharampal from Bag Chauki village in Hamirpur has been blind since birth. He is a tabla player who has trained numerous students over the years, with many earning recognition both nationally and internationally, a statement said.

Deputy Commissioner and President of the district Red Cross Society, Amarjeet Singh, expressed gratitude to Dharampal for his donation.

He said the Red Cross Society always helps poor, helpless and needy people, and encouraged ordinary citizens to make contributions. PTI COR SMV SMV SKY SKY