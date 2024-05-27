Blistering heat continues in Haryana, Punjab; Sirsa records 48.4 deg C

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Blistering heat continued to sweep Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Sirsa recording the hottest day of the season at 48.4 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa in Haryana was the hottest place in the state.

According to the meteorological department here, Mahendragarh in Haryana also sweltered at 47.5 degrees.

As entire Haryana was under grip of severe heat, Rohtak recorded a high of 47.1 degrees, Jhajjar 47 degrees, Bhiwani 45.5 degrees, Gurugram 46 degrees, Faridabad 46.9 degrees, Karnal 44.2 degrees, Hisar 46.3 degrees while Ambala registered a maximum of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was also under the influence of intense hot weather conditions. The maximum temperature here settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius while Bathinda recorded a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded the maximum of 44.8 degrees, while Patiala registered a high of 45.4 degrees, Pathankot 45.1 degrees, Faridkot 45.6 degrees, Gurdaspur 43.5 degrees, Ferozepur 45.7 degrees and Mohali recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during May 27-30. PTI SUN NB NB