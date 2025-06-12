Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Sirsa records 47.4 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Several parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to reel under blistering heat on Thursday, with Sirsa recording the highest temperature in the two states at 47.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Severe heat also swept Punjab's Bathinda as it recorded a high of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the local Met department said.

Above normal maximum temperatures were recorded at most other places in the two states.

After Sirsa in Haryana, Rohtak also experienced equally hot weather with maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat swept Hisar, Bhiwani, Gurugram and Narnaul too with maximum temperatures settling at 45.7, 44.9, 44 and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, blistering heat also swept Ludhiana and Patiala which recorded respective highs of 43.4 and 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a high of 43 degrees, Ferozepur 44.4 degrees, Faridkot 44.5 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a day-temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.