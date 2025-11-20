BLO relieved from SIR work after falling ill

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday relieved a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Hooghly district from SIR work after she suffered a cerebral attack while distributing enumeration forms, an official said.

Tapati Biswas, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Hooghly's Konnagar, collapsed during the field work on Wednesday and was taken to Konnagar Municipal Hospital, where doctors said a cerebral attack had paralysed the left side of her body.

"Following reports of her medical condition, she has been formally relieved from BLO responsibilities," an official of the state CEO office said.

"Tapati is somewhat stable now. She has been relieved from BLO duty," her husband, Prabir Biswas said, claiming that she had been under significant pressure from ongoing SIR-related tasks. PTI SCH RG