BLO removed from post for public display of nudity during SIR work in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 25 (PTI) A Booth Level Officer (BLO) carrying out the SIR of the electoral roll in Tavanur mandal of the north Kerala district was removed from duty after he publicly displayed nudity while filling out the enumeration forms of voters.

The BLO was issued a show cause notice on Tuesday, a district administration official said.

The incident occurred last week, but videos of the same were aired on TV channels today.

A district official said that the incident came to the attention of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on November 23, and the BLO was removed from his post on Monday by District Collector V R Vinod.

"Another BLO has been handed over the responsibility of completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work," she said.

According to visuals aired on TV channels, the BLO can be seen suddenly standing up and opening his 'mundu' (dhoti) to a person shooting his video.

The incident happened while the BLO was filling up the enumeration forms while surrounded by people, including women. PTI HMP KH