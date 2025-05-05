TMC MP Saket Gokhale demands blocking accounts of those trolling Himanshi Narwal

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday urged Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action against social media accounts posting hateful comments against Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, Gokhale questioned why the accounts trolling her are not being blocked.

"It is shocking to see the obscene and hateful comments being directed towards the widow of the Navy officer who was killed in Pahalgam. Most accounts spreading venom are BJP-affiliated. Why? Only because she appealed for communal harmony," Gokhale alleged.

"IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should answer - why aren’t these accounts being taken down or blocked? Are trolls from your party immune from the ambit of the law even when they target a victim and a widow of a slain armed forces officer? Is this your “nationalism”?" he said, slamming the ruling BJP.

Himanshi Narwal had asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris following the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The photo of the navy officer's body lying on the ground in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam and his newlywed wife slumped beside him with an empty gaze has become the haunting symbol of the ghastly attack that claimed 26 lives.