Block-level leaders from Congress, BJP join AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, several block-level leaders and workers from the Congress and BJP on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi.

Advertisment

Welcoming the new members, Atishi said, "Taking inspiration from the work done by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the convoy of the party is growing by the day." Prominent among those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was Mamata Verma, along with several Congress workers from the Wazirpur Assembly constituency.

Leaders and workers from the Kirari constituency also switched allegiance to the AAP.

BJP's former councillor candidate from Sundar Nagri, Bhumika Singh, also joined AAP along with her supporters, further bolstering the latter's cadre-base ahead of the polls.

Advertisment

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8. PTI MHS ARI