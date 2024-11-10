Block Medical Officer suspended in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A block medical officer was placed under suspension for gross dereliction of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma ordered the suspension of the block medical officer (BMO) following a surprise inspection of the Sub-Division Hospital, Darhal, the spokesman said.

He said the inspection conducted to review the winter preparedness revealed that the entire hospital staff - except for one doctor and a technician - was absent from duty, raising concerns about the provision of healthcare services in the region, especially as winter approaches.

Taking immediate action, the deputy commissioner ordered the suspension of BMO Darhal, attaching him to the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) Rajouri.

Additionally, the chief medical officer of Rajouri has been assigned the additional charge of BMO Darhal until further orders to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services in the area, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, he said that Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate into the instance of gross laxity on the part of the erring officer.

The inquiry officer has been directed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit the report within three days, he added.

He said the deputy commissioner stressed the administration’s commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery, particularly during the critical winter months, and warned that any negligence impacting public welfare will be met with strict consequences. PTI TAS AS AS