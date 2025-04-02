Block Resource Centres providing essential therapy services for children with autism: MoE

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government is ensuring that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) receive essential therapy services, specialized interventions and learning support to help them reach their full potential through Block Resource Centres (BRCs), Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

Supported under the centrally sponsored scheme -- Samagra Shiksha -- the BRCs serve as dedicated centers, offering essential therapy-based interventions to support the physical, cognitive and communicative needs of Children with Special Needs (CSWN).

"BRCs are staffed with trained resource persons, special educators and therapists who work closely with parents, teachers and caregivers to create personalised intervention plans for children," the Ministry said in a statement.

"These centres also organise regular screening camps, parent counselling sessions, orientation and teacher training programmes, assistive devices, appropriate Teaching-Learning Material (TLM), and aids and appliances etc to ensure a holistic approach to inclusive education," it added. PTI GJS HIG