Block units of Maharashtra Cong to be strengthened as per AICC initiative: Sapkal

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday said the block units of the party will be strengthened and a review report has been sought from observers in this regard in 15 days.

The decision to strengthen block units has been taken as per the ongoing initiative of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to strengthen district units nationwide, he told PTI.

"District unit chiefs from Maharashtra will be meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on April 3. The AICC is taking feedback from the district unit chiefs ahead of the two day AICC session in Ahmedabad beginning April 8. The session will deliberate on national challenges and organisational issues," Sapkal said.

The inconsistencies in voter data related to Maharashtra assembly polls is likely to be discussed, he said.

The Maharashtra Congress has already written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about it, Sapkal added.

Since taking over as Maharashtra Congress chief in February this year, Sapkal said he has toured 12 districts with the aim of reaching out to different social groups.

Sapkal said he is defining the state Congress unit structure, adding that its communications, training and research departments will be strengthened. PTI MR BNM