Block Utthaan Programme to be rolled out in Haryana's 22 underdeveloped blocks

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) The Haryana government's Block Utthaan Programme, a comprehensive initiative aimed at revitalising rural communities, will be rolled out in 22 underdeveloped blocks of the state next month, officials said on Monday.

In a meeting to review the implementation of the first phase of the programme, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said nine key performance indicators have been identified across various sectors.

These include agriculture and irrigation, equality and poverty eradication, empowerment, education and skilling, social development, health and nutrition, infrastructure and governance, energy management, and water and sanitation, he said.

Kaushal directed all offices to submit data against their relevant indicator for the blocks -- one from each district -- by September 30 for baseline assessment.

According to an official statement, Kaushal said the programme is a bold and ambitious initiative that has the potential to transform rural communities across Haryana.

The government is committed to working with local communities and stakeholders to ensure the programme's success and that all rural people benefit from its implementation, he said.

The chief secretary stressed the need for timely monitoring and providing benefits keeping all the aspects in mind while emphasising the need to train individuals at the block level to empower young people with the skills necessary for self-reliance.

In line with this objective, efforts will be made to provide regular skill development training. Additionally, a campaign aimed at curbing child marriages will also be initiated as part of the agenda.

Kaushal said the programme is also an institutionalised continuous process. It is not a one-time initiative but a long-term commitment to improving the lives of rural people, he said.

The programme will be monitored and evaluated on a regular basis, and adjustments will be made as needed to ensure that it is achieving its desired outcomes, he said.

The programme offers a range of incentives to drive development, including capacity building, where block development officers and deputy commissioners of the most rapidly advancing blocks receive top-notch training from reputable national and international universities. PTI SUN RHL