Blockade withdrawn by Kurmi agitators, normal train services being restored: South Eastern Railway

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) A rail blockade launched by the Kurmi community demanding ST status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule, was withdrawn from all stations under the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction, an official said on Sunday.

The agitation by the Adiwasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) was withdrawn after the Centre's assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.

"The agitation and rail blockade since Saturday morning has been withdrawn over the SER jurisdiction," the SER official said.

Normalcy in train service is being restored gradually, he said.

The stir had affected train services, leading to cancellation, short termination and diversion of several express and other passenger trains.

The rail blockade was organised on the Rakhamines-Galudih section and Bhanjpur of Kharagpur division, Sini-Gamharia section, Sini-Kandra section and Sonua Yard of Chakradharpur division, the official said.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday held that the rail and road blockade programme in West Bengal is illegal and unconstitutional.