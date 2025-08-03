Blockbuster fixture, mockery of emotions: Aaditya slams Centre over Asia Cup Indo-Pak match

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the scheduled India-Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup, stating that engaging in sports with the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam attack was a "mockery of emotions".

Calling the move a "blockbuster fixture", Thackeray asked why the government was not asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw from playing in the Asia Cup, and said it shows "money and entertainment" were more important than the lives lost in terror attacks.

The two marquee India versus Pakistan games will be held in Dubai during the upcoming Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Saturday.

India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue. The final on September 29 will also be held in Dubai. The tournament will be held in T20I format keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

In a post on X, Thackeray said, "Blockbuster Fixture it seems. And the Government of India doesn't say a word on it. What a shame!" After the Pahalgam attack, the government sent delegations across the world to apparently call out Pakistan and Pakistan-based terrorism, but the government isn't willing to tell the BCCI to withdraw from playing in the Asia Cup, the former Maharashtra minister said.

"Money and entertainment over the lives lost in terrorist attacks, and over the lives of the soldiers who protect us, risking their own lives," he added.

"It's truly a mockery of the emotions of India that the @BCCI chooses to play pak and Government of India sits silent," the Worli MLA said.

The BJP will use the issue of Pakistan only in elections, otherwise despite all the terror attacks, playing cricket is fine for it, he said.

"Friendship day message from the Government of India: true friendship must be like this...dedicated and one sided- they can attack innocent Indians, but we will still play cricket with them! Because we can always use their name in elections," Thackeray said. PTI PR NP