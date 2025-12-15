Blood dissolving machine at Rajawadi Hospital non-functional; Naseem Khan conducts surprise visit

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) A blood dissolving machine at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East has been non-functional for several months, causing serious inconvenience to patients and delays in emergency treatment, former guardian minister Arif (Naseem) Khan said on Monday after conducting a surprise inspection of the civic hospital.

Khan visited the hospital following repeated complaints from patients' relatives and social organisations alleging that the prolonged shutdown of the machine was putting patients' lives at risk.

During the visit, he interacted with patients and their families, who claimed pregnant women were among the worst affected due to the lack of timely blood-related procedures.

Patients' relatives also complained that CT scans, MRI and other diagnostic tests had been outsourced to private agencies under the PPP model, forcing them to spend between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000. Several patients were also compelled to purchase medicines from outside.

He also spoke to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's chief health officer Dr Chandrakant Pawar, over phone.

Dr Rajuwala assured that the machine would be made operational within eight days and that diagnostic tests and medicines would be provided free of cost at the hospital. PTI MR BNM