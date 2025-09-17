Blood donation and medical camps, cleanliness drives mark PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) The Gujarat government, the ruling BJP and voluntary organisations on Wednesday organised a host of programmes, including blood donation and medical camps, across the state to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. He has led the BJP to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral successes since 2014.

People of Vadnagar in Mehsana district organised blood donation and eye check-up camps, prayers at the famous Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, and a cleanliness campaign to celebrate the PM's birthday.

Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, an organisation of Jain community, organised a 'mega blood donation camp' at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, the state government said in a release.

On the occasion, CM Patel said along with sustainable development, PM Modi has laid his stress on cleanliness and fighting obesity. The CM urged the donors to be part of the 'Fit India' movement and contribute in making India a developed country by 2047, it said.

After watching PM Modi's live address on the launch of the nation-wide 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign in Madhya Pradesh, CM Patel and the governor later paid a visit to a 'mega health check-up camp' at Mahatma Mandir convention centre in state capital Gandhinagar.

In the camp, citizens can avail free check-up and guidance for heart disease, cancer, kidney ailments, TB, blood pressure and throat diseases among others.

The state government will run 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign from September 17 till October 2 in the state. Around 1.41 lakh check-up camps will be organised across Gujarat, including 10,849 specialist camps and 1,30,188 screening camps, to provide free health services to the citizens.

On the occasion of Modi's birthday, the state government also kick-started a state-wide cleanliness drive from Rupal village in Gandhinagar.

Under this drive, which will continue till October 2, activities such as identification and cleaning of dirty places, maintaining cleanliness of government offices and public places, safety camps for the health, welfare of sanitation workers and public awareness activities will be organised across the state.

In Surat, Union Jal Shakti Minister and state BJP president C R Paatil inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the textile traders on the occasion of PM's birthday.

On the appeal of PM Modi, all the traders and their employees in 240 textile markets in Surat have decided to wear only 'Made in India' wrist watches, announced Paatil.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP organised a mega health check-up camp named 'NaMo Amrut Maha Arogya Shivir'. CM Patel visited the camp and distributed assistance kits to physically-challenged citizens, the release said. PTI PJT PD NP