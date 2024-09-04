Blood donation camp held in AIIMS Awantipora

Pulwama: The health department of NCC Limited, in collaboration with Govt Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar, CPWD, and AIIMS Awantipora, hosted a successful blood donation camp at AIIMS Awantipora in Pulwama district. This marks the third consecutive year the department has organised such an event.

Faisal Alam Bhat, In-charge of the Health Department at NCC Limited, emphasised the numerous benefits of blood donation and urged people to overcome their fears and participate.

“Donating blood is a noble act that can save lives in critical situations,” Bhat said.

He encouraged individuals, especially young people, to recognise the importance of blood donation and take part in these programs.

Bhat also noted that eligible donors must be between 18 and 65 years old, in good health, and not on any medications.

The camp provided refreshments for donors and motivated them to continue this life-saving practice.

Participants expressed their satisfaction with the camp's facilities and services.

The Health and Safety Department confirmed that they plan to continue hosting blood donation camps in the future.