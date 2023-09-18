Blood donation camp in Gorakhpur for 'Sewa Pakhwara'; UP CM urges people to participate

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday encouraged people to donate blood and stressed on creating awareness about blood donation so that more people come forward to save the lives of patients suffering from anaemia or other blood-related disorders.

Advertisment

Inaugurating a blood donation camp organised as part of the ongoing 'Sewa Pakhwara' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Adityanath boosted the morale of the youth who donated blood saying, "A number of individuals abstain from donating blood due to lack of knowledge but any healthy individual can donate blood without facing any difficulties." "Blood donation is the biggest kind of donation. There is a need to make the society aware of this (benefits of blood donation) so that people come forward to donate blood voluntarily to save the lives of those suffering from anaemia, or other blood-related disorders," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official release.

People's hesitation to voluntarily donate blood often gives rise to illegal and unethical practices to obtain blood, therefore posing a bigger hazard to public health, he said.

Adityanath added in 2005, a blood bank was established at Guru Shri Gorakshanath Hospital, but there was no blood separator system in place at that time.

Advertisment

However, with the availability of blood separators now, it is possible to separate and provide platelets, plasma, and other components for patients as per the need. This development has brought significant relief to patients in need, the chief minister pointed out.

Adityanath hailed the 'Sewa Pakhwara' initiative, adding that under Modi's leadership, the 'new India' is becoming a superpower of the world and the whole world is watching the country's potential on global platforms such as the G20 presidency.

To mark the prime minister's birthday, the BJP launched a 'Sewa Pakhwara (fortnight)' from Sunday to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives. PTI SAB RPA