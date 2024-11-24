Blood donation, wreath laying marks 76th NCC day celebrations across Jammu

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Sunday celebrated the 76th raising day with a series of impactful activities including blood donation and wreath-laying at various places across Jammu, a defence spokesman said.

The day was marked by a commitment to service, patriotism and the enduring spirit of the NCC, the spokesman said.

He said that the cadets actively participated in blood donation camps by providing 829 units of blood and carried out wreath-laying in war memorials at Reasi, Udhampur, Paloura, Rakhmuthi and Jammu.

One of the highlights of the day was the wreath-laying ceremony at the Balidan Stambh, Jammu, where a solemn tribute was paid to the valiant former NCC cadets who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the spokesman said.

He said a wreath was laid on behalf of all ranks of the Directorate as a symbol of respect and remembrance for their selfless contributions to India's freedom and security.

In recognition of exceptional service to the NCC cause, one Associate NCC Officer (ANO), and eight cadets were awarded the prestigious Director General NCC Commendation Cards.

These awards acknowledge their outstanding efforts in furthering the aims and ideals of the NCC, both in service to the nation and in their roles as ambassadors of youth engagement, the spokesman added.

He said Additional Director General (ADG) of the NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh Major General Anupinder Bevli congratulated the awardees for their exemplary contributions.

He commended their dedication to the NCC's mission and encouraged all ranks to continue their outstanding work in shaping a brighter future for the nation.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the Director General NCC has awarded Commendation Cards and Medals for the year 2024 to three distinguished civilian employees from the NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh.

The recipients -- Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA) Paramjit Kaur, Senior Stenographer Tilak Raj and Lascar, 3 J&K Baramulla, Ramanjeet Singh -- have been honoured for their exemplary devotion to duty and significant contributions to the smooth functioning of the NCC organization, he said. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ