‘Blood is thicker than water, says Jagan’s mother Vijayamma on son-daughter broadside over assets

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) YS Vijayamma, mother of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Tuesday said her children entered into an MoU with regards to the distribution of assets in 2019 and the daughter has to get her due share.

Vijayamma’s intervention came amid allegations and counter allegations levelled by the siblings over some properties and days after Jagan’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal alleging that Sharmila illegally transferred the shares of Saraswati Power and Industries in her and mother's name, surfaced.

Appealing to certain sections not to provoke Jagan and Sharmila by spreading false narratives about the difference between them, Vijayamma said, “blood is thicker than water” and her children will get answers and god will solve their problems.

“They entered into an MoU as she (Sharmila) has the right. It was written officially. The assets which are being given to Sharmila as per the MoU are not given by Jagan as a gift. It is Jagan’s responsibility," she said.

Vijayamma termed as "painful" YSRCP leaders Viajaysai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy peddling lies regarding Sharmila’s share of assets and defaming former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s family.

She asserted that her late husband’s intention was for Jagan to divide the family businesses equally among the four grandchildren-two each of Jagan and Sharmila.

Vijayamma said Sharmila was never involved in businesses and “selflessly” worked for Jagan in politics. PTI GDK ROH