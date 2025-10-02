Blood, plasma stolen from AIIMS Bhopal; police launch probe

Bhopal, Oct 2 (PTI) Several units of blood and plasma have been stolen from the blood bank of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhopal, police said on Thursday.

Police registered an FIR, on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Bagh Sevania police station by AIIMS blood bank in-charge Dr Gyanendra Prasad, against an outsourced employee on Wednesday under relevant sections of the BNS.

As per the complaint, blood and plasma units had been disappearing from the blood bank for a long time, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Misrod area) Rajnish Kashyap Koul told PTI.

An outsourced employee has been booked and he will be arrested soon, the police officer said, adding they have sought CCTV footage of the hospital premises from the AIIMS administration as part of the probe.

According to police sources, the accused was captured in CCTV footage a couple of days ago while allegedly stealing some units of plasma (liquid portion of blood) and handing them over to an unidentified person.

AIIMS authorities suspected some insider's role in the matter, and had placed CCTV cameras inside the blood bank, they added.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. PTI LAL RSY