Blood-soaked body of senior govt official found at his home in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a senior government official was found at his residence here, police said on Thursday.

The body of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh was found under mysterious circumstances at his official residence in Civil Lines, they said.

The police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of death, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, adding that a detailed probe has been initiated after the filing of an FIR. PTI COR ABN ARI