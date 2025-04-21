Blood-stained sacks suspected to contain animal remains found in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Three blood-soaked sacks containing what are suspected to be animal remains were found abandoned near E-Block in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Monday, an official said.

The sacks were giving out a foul smell, prompting locals to alert the police.

Senior police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Malviya Nagar, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A forensic team was also called in to examine the contents.

While locals initially speculated that the sacks could contain human remains, preliminary investigation suggests the sacks contain remains of an animal", police said.

The findings will be shared once verification is complete," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY