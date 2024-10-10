‘Blood-stained’ surgical gloves found in sealed boxes at R G Kar hospital: Jr doctor

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) A junior doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on Thursday alleged that he found blood-stained surgical gloves in sealed boxes while treating a patient.

The use of such gloves could cause infection.

The junior doctor asserted that he found those gloves when he was treating a patient suffering from an infectious disease at the trauma care centre of the hospital.

"If the stains were from mud or dirt, they would have been wiped off. But it seems these are blood stains," the doctor said.

The state health department's central medical supplies department said it would investigate the matter.

The junior doctor alleged this is not an isolated issue at R G Kar hospital but a widespread problem across various medical colleges.

Saline bottles have been found contaminated with fungus on September 28, he claimed.

A medic was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital on August 9, triggering ‘cease work’ by junior doctors for nearly two months in two phases.

They were demanding justice for the victim and a “thorough clean-up” of the state healthcare system and strengthen safety measures within medical college campuses. A group of junior doctors are also on a fast unto death to press for their demands.

The CBI is investigating the rape-murder case, besides another matter on financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital. Its former principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested in both cases.